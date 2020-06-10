Schwarz named Golfer of the Year

A Canyon Ridge High School graduate just capped off a stellar career in collegiate golf.

Drew Schwarz finished the season as Northwest Christian University's top golfer and earned the 2019-2020 NCU Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

The senior ended his undergraduate career with a 3.92 GPA, earning a Co-SIDA Academic All-District selection.

As a member of the All-District Team, Schwarz advances to the national ballot for Academic All-America At-Large consideration.

We talked with him on his future plans.

"Moving forward I'm going to join the PGA program and get my PGA membership and becoming a head professional, that's the end goal," Schwarz explained.