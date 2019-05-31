Seattle linebacker on the talent of rookies

The Seattle Seahawks held their second session of OTA's on Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks veteran linebacker K.J. Wright

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright is hoping to have a big campaign after suffering a knee injury last year.

Now the linebacker prepares for his ninth season in the NFL and is taking the rookies under his wing. These include Cody Barton, a third round draft pick from the University of Utah and University of Washington first-team All-American, Ben Burr Kirven, otherwise known as BBK.

Wright explained, "they picked up the playbook fast. I was trying to tell BBK 'we see this formation' and he took the words out of my mouth as far as D-Line stunts." He added, "I've never seen rookie linebackers like this, usually takes them awhile to get the playbook down, especially D-Line stunts, but they've handled the curve."

The Seahawks wrap up OTA's next week.

Video Courtesy of: KIRO