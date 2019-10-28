Senators' defense prevails in SCIC championship

Gooding held Kimberly to its lowest point total of the season in the 14-8 victory, winning the SCIC title.

Both Gooding and Kimberly traded touchdowns and two-point conversions on their opening drives, but the score remained 8-8 until the last few minutes of the game.

That's when Jonathan Carpenter rushed for the game-winning touchdown. Gooding couldn't get the two-point conversion.

Shane Jennings was 21/32 for 216 yards and 1 TD. He also rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries. Carpenter rushed for 101 yards, 1 TD on 22 carries.

Both Andrew Prince and Colston Loveland had nine catches.

Now Gooding (8-1) gets a first round bye. Kimberly (5-4) hosts Fruitland (4-5) in a state play-in game later this week. Stay tuned for updates.

OTHER SCORE:

Buhl 20, Filer 12: Drexler James and Marco Oviedo both had a touchdown in the rivalry game to end the season.