Senators rack up over 400 rushing yards in rout of Fruitland

A pair of heavyweights went going to battle in the early season meeting, as No. 3 Gooding welcomed in Fruitland.

Senior quarterback Shane Jennings on the first drive for the Senators takes the RPO himself for about a 60 yard TD run, 7-0 Gooding.

Ensuing drive, Fruitland goes for it on 4th and 7, quarterback Marcus Baringa is sacked by Gooding defensive end Jared Conrad. Crowd likes the defensive stop.

Next Gooding drive, Jennings throws it up into double coverage, but Colston Loveland comes down with it, 14-0 Gooding.

The defense for the Senators continues to strangle Fruitland as Conrad has a tackle for a loss.

For good measure, sophomore Kurtis Adkinson stops Fruitland a few drives later.

Gooding moves to 2-0 on the year after blowing out Fruitland, 34-7.

Jennings was 9 for 12 for 105 yards and a touchdown, he also had nine carries for 200 yards and three TD's.

And Jonathan carpenter produced 20 carries, for 178 yards and a touchdown.

The team ran for 466 yards.

OTHER 3A ACTION:

Marsh Valley 34, Filer 6

Kimberly 28, American Falls 14

Burley 36, Buhl 9