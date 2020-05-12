Servin signs with Hamline University

A Wood River High School football player is the latest of local athletes to sign a National Letter of Intent.

Johnny Servin signed with Hamline University, a Division III school that competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Servin earned Great Basin Conference first-team honors last fall for his work as an offensive lineman and second-team honors as an inside backer.

To stay active, he's been working out in his garage and taking his dog on hikes.

Servin missed the last three games of his senior year due to injury, but now he's using that as motivation.

"That's been my drive, I got hurt, now I'm here and I'm going to play college football. Hopefully I'm going to be awesome at it, ya know," Servin said.

The Pipers, located in Saint Paul, look to rebound after a 1-9 season.