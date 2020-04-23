Shaw earns a scholarship on the CSI Rodeo team

A Dietrich High School graduate and CSI freshman is moving his way up on the CSI Rodeo team.

Tel Shaw went from walk-on this year to earning a scholarship for his sophomore season.

His family held a signing ceremony last weekend.

Shaw did the little things in order to improve, including roping dummies.

His favorite event is team roping, as last fall at the Idaho State Rodeo, Shaw and Colton Ramsey took third place.

"I'm grateful for Kelly and Steve for how they believe in me and I feel like they think I can do a lot of good on this team," Shaw said.

He also told me he didn't expect to receive a scholarship so soon.