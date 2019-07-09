Shaw prepares for nationals

A Dietrich boy has qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo that gets underway next week in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Last month, Wes Shaw qualified in bareback riding at the Idaho state finals, the only cowboy from Districts V or VI to accomplish this feat.

On Tuesday, Shaw practiced at family friend Kelly Wardell's home in Shoshone.

Wardell has owned this machine for decades and helped countless athletes perfect their craft in whatever level. After all, the CSI assistant rodeo coach has a wealth of experience in this field, professionally competing for 30 years.

Since there's down time between state and nationals, Shaw just got back from Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada, where he finished fifth overall in steer wrestling.

Now the family leaves for Rock Springs later this week.

Shaw said, "it's pretty amazing, I've worked pretty much my whole life to make it to nationals. In junior high I made it twice, but I never did make it in bareback riding, I tried to make it last year, but I ended up sixth. This year I finally got the chance to make it in bareback riding."

Shaw's first performance is Monday night, with the second one scheduled for Friday morning.

The 2019 Idaho National Finals Team goes to work on Sunday night.

FUNDRAISER:

National qualifiers are selling tickets for a cut and wrapped pig from Scarrow's and a Yeti cooler from Brad Perkins and True Value of Murtaugh. The drawing is July 13.