Six local basketball teams advance to the state tournament

1A DII

Ramblers (18-4) vs. Panthers (17-7)

Caldwell, 1:15 pm

District champion Carey will face off against Cascade in the first round at Caldwell High School, tip-off slated for 1:15.

The Panthers, the winners of four straight, hope to continue that momentum against the two seed from District III, who won via a state play-in game last weekend.

Blue Devils (18-7) vs. Miners (19-4)

Caldwell, 8:00 pm

Dietrich avenged a 30 point blow-out loss to Lighthouse in the district tournament, to shock the Lions in the second place game, eliminating the reigning state champion from returning to the march tournament.

They will go up against the one seed from districts five and six in Mackay at eight p.m. that night. The Miners haven't lost since they faced Oakley in early January.

1A DI

Wildcats (20-3) vs. Hornets (18-5)

Vallivue, 1:15 p.m.

In 1A DI action, our lone representative is fourth ranked Oakley. They're paired up with last year's third place winner, Lapwai.

The Wildcats are always dangerous and will be a good challenge for the southern Idaho team.

Lapwai lost the district championship to Potlatch.

3A

Eagles (16-10) vs. Bulldogs (21-1)

Meridian, 3:00 pm

No. 2 Kimberly has had a very successful season thus far, with just one loss on the season. They're not intending on slowing down anytime soon.

The Bulldogs will battle Marsh Valley in the first round at Meridian High School at 3 p.m.

The Eagles arrived on the scene after eliminating Timberlake in a play-in game last weekend at Weiser High School.

Wildcats (10-14) vs. Trojans (11-12)

Meridian, 8:00 pm

Both Filer and Homedale come into the 3A state tournament with losing records.

The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference was guaranteed two seeds this year, so everyone outside of the bulldogs would have been in the same boat.

The interesting thing about Homedale, they've peaked at the right time, upsetting last year's state runner-up Fruitland, in the district championship.

You can catch these guys in action, Thursday at eight.

4A

Spartans (17-7) vs. Bears (15-9)

Borah, 6:15 pm

And lastly in the 4A, Minico is the only local team out of the great basin ten to advance to the state tournament.

The fourth ranked Spartans hope to contain the Bears of Moscow in the first round at 6:15.

Minico fell to Preston in the district title, while the Bears won out.