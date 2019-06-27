Sneed grateful for innings pitched, hungry for better performance

Dreams do come true and patience finally paid off for a Twin Falls High School graduate, as Cy Sneed made his major league debut Thursday with the Houston Astros.

The Astros hosted the Pirates in the rubber match. Sneed entered the game in the fourth inning to relieve starter Brad Peacock, whom Pittsburgh hitters tagged for six runs.

Sneed pitched the rest of the way in six innings of work, giving up seven hits and four runs. He struck out four, 56 of his 81 pitches were strikes, and had two innings, of one-two-three baseball.

He exclaimed, "I anticipated being really nervous, especially after the coffee I drank this morning after 30 minutes of sleep last night. I was surprisingly relaxed."

Twin Falls High School baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir added, "today the moment was big for Cy and he handled like we all know he would and go right after those hitters. Sure he gave up some hits but to be able to go six innings in his major league debut is special." Stadelmeir added, "he’s a tough competitor and very passionate about the game and deserved this moment. Couldn’t be more happier for him and proud to have him in a Twin Falls uniform at a point in his baseball career."

Although Houston took the loss, it was a whirlwind adventure.

Sneed graduated from Twin Falls in 2011 and earned Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year that season.

He played college baseball at Dallas Baptist University and was taken in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Cy met his wife Hannah in college and she's been at his side ever since.

She said, "I'm very excited, he's worked so hard for this. We've given a lot of our time and effort during our whole entire marriage, our whole relationship to get here." "I haven't quite gotten that emotional boost yet."

He worked his way up to Triple-A in 2017 and was just named to the all-star team, as a member of the Round Rock Express. Sneed, 26, recorded a 5-6 record with a 4.48 ERA before being called up to the big leagues.

Then on Wednesday night, he finds out he's making the 25-man roster for the Astros, since the team is injury plagued and needs help in the bullpen.

Although he would like to take back those solo home runs, he still went quite a distance, getting some work in at baseball's highest level.

"I would have liked for it to go a little bit better, but happy I got to get in there and get some innings," Sneed exclaimed.

The Astros finish up their home-stand with a three-game set against conference foe, Seattle.