Soccer players earn spot at prestigious camp

A pair of local soccer players earned an invite to a prestigious camp, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Zoe Bacca and Jaden Johnston were selected to the U.S. Youth Soccer ODP West Region Development Camp, but due to COVID-19, the camp was canceled.

The camp is broken down to ages, for Bacca she would have been on the 2003 team, while Johnston was on the 2004 squad.

We spoke to the players on the opportunity.

"I had gone to the ODP Region Tournament for the past two years, but I wasn't on the invitation list this year. But from what I heard, just the atmosphere there and the girls getting to know each other and moving onto college, that's what I would have missed most," Bacca explained.

Johnston added, "honestly it was pretty shocking because I was focused on the COVID thing and would what actually happen and then I got the email and thought oh my gosh, this is actually happening!"

Bacca is entering her junior year at Wood River, while Johnston will be a sophomore at Canyon Ridge.