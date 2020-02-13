Soda Springs standout signs with CSI

A proven champion is set to join the College of Southern Idaho women's basketball program next year.

Sadie Gronning led Soda Springs to back to back state championships in 2018 and 2019, during a time when they won 56 straight games.

As of Wednesday afternoon, her Cardinals boasted a 21-2 overall record with districts underway.

Gronning made the USA Today All USA-Idaho girls first-team last year and is a two-time first-team all-state player according to the Idaho Statesman.

They're also number one in the 2A classification, according to the latest coaches and media polls.

Highlights courtesy of: KIDK/KIFI