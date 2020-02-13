Soda Springs standout signs with CSI

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:54 AM, Feb 13, 2020

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A proven champion is set to join the College of Southern Idaho women's basketball program next year.

Sadie Gronning led Soda Springs to back to back state championships in 2018 and 2019, during a time when they won 56 straight games.

As of Wednesday afternoon, her Cardinals boasted a 21-2 overall record with districts underway.

Gronning made the USA Today All USA-Idaho girls first-team last year and is a two-time first-team all-state player according to the Idaho Statesman.

They're also number one in the 2A classification, according to the latest coaches and media polls.

Highlights courtesy of: KIDK/KIFI

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus