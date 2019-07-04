Solosabal prepares for European tournaments

A Twin Falls High School graduate made the Mountain West Global Challenge All-Star Volleyball team.

Whitney Solosabal is an incoming sophomore at Utah State University.

The outside hitter represents one of 12 athletes from the conference to compete overseas this summer.

Fresno State's coach will lead the ladies as they play in England, Croatia and Italy. The team leaves July 9 and returns the 21st.

Solosabal will provide photos and keep a blog while she's overseas.

"It's going to be really new for me, I'm excited and I get to go with my teammate too, it will be really fun,"explained Solosabal. "For sophomore year, I want to to continue to improve, as a team we're excited to go into it, we feel like we're going to do really well. We have some new girls coming in, we feel it's going to be really good."

As a freshman she appeared in 22 matches and recorded 104 kills last season.

