Southern Idaho Showcase features biggest turnout in history

With high school football season fast approaching, prospective athletes are already dedicating their time to conditioning, weights and anything else needed to get ready for that first kick-off.

On Wednesday Gooding High School held a camp, structured around this type of mindset.

For the third year in a row, the Southern Idaho Showcase offers a free opportunity to kids looking to get noticed and understand the process of college recruitment.

Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen told us that approximately 240 football players signed up, the most they've had in the three years of its existence.

The event lasted for about four hours, featuring drills, seven on seven's and college tables, where athletes could speak with the coaches and get information on their university.

Brian Taylor, wide receivers coach for the College of Idaho said, "it just gets better and better every year, showcases all the talented guys we got here in the state and we're trying to keep them in our own backyard as we can."

McCray Mort of Burley High School added, "my freshman year I was 'raggity', now I'm catching up."