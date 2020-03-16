Spring sports postponed until April 5

All spring sanctioned sports and activities for all of the member schools within the Idaho High School Activities Association are suspended from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, April 5th.

IHSAA member schools are not to compete in games or contests, hold practices, meetings or use the facilities.

"Implementing cancellations and/or suspension is taken in part with consultation with public health officials to implement best practices in slowing the spread of COVID 19 and therefore aid in protection of students and the general public; to reduce competitive inequity among member schools and in an effort to have the opportunity to hold our spring state tournaments/events on the assigned dates/sites as those dates will not be extended."

UPDATES:

* State Cheer/Dance Championships was canceled last weekend and will not be rescheduled.

* The State Debate Championship is still postponed and might be combined with the State Speech Championships.