Stannard takes Burley basketball coaching job

Burley High School is getting a new basketball coach that comes in with strong recommendations.

Mac Stannard will coach the boys this winter, after being an assistant at Kuna High School.

The Kavemen are coming off an 18-9 season and a trip to the 4A state tournament.

Bobcats athletic director Randy Winn said Stannard interviewed well and was highly recommended by several college and Ada County high school coaches.

The Moscow native played college ball at Walla Walla Community College, Idaho and Eastern Oregon.

He replaces Trent Whiting, who resigned due to his son's graduation.

Stannard said, "he did a great job with the program, a lot of his former staff members are still with me and we just plan to build on what he was doing, keep that culture going forward." "I have been told multiple times that Burley is a basketball community. I love that kind of pressure, I think it's a great opportunity to lead a program, and a town that is so committed to basketball is exciting to be a part of."

The Bobcats ended with a 15-8 record this past season. They're hoping to get back to the state tournament in 2021, after taking second in 2018.

Burley features two returners and plenty of JV talent looking to move up in the ranks.