State goat tying champion prepares for nationals

Jesse Wadsworth won the Idaho state title in goat tying last month at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.

The Kimberly High School graduate accumulated 50 points, in comparison to Laynee Gregersen of District IV who came in second with 43.

She's making her first appearance at the National High School Finals Rodeo, coming up July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

With the big dance ahead, Wadsworth relies on a special someone who provides her with guidance and love.

"My mom is my coach, my biggest supporter, but with that she's my biggest critic," Wadsworth said. "She has always told me don't worry about your get-off, your get-off is solid. Worry about your flank. When I get to the goat, I have to take a second, collect myself and get my flank in and from there it's good and if I have a good flank, then the rest of the run falls into place, everything works out better."

Wadsworth plans to attend Utah State University and pursue the sport down in Logan. She has legacy there and accepts the challenge of continuing the family tradition.