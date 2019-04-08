Stoddard signs with the Warriors

Fallon Stoddard signed with Walla Walla Community College Softball. The Warriors currently feature four Magic Valley athletes on the team.

Stoddard helped the Wildcats finish third in back to back appearances at the state tournament.

"The last four years have been amazing, I've had the best coaches and best teammates," Stoddard explained. "I couldn't be happier to have girls that I have now, I walk with the girls I have on my shoulder every day. It's been a really great four years." She added, "right now I'm chasing Gooding, Gooding's not going to get that state title without us on their butts, so I'm pretty excited about it."

Head coach Buck Taylor added, "it's probably the easiest thing a coach has ever done, or two coaches have ever done." "It was a couple of phone calls and one visit, she had the offer before she left the campus," he added.

Filer is hosting Gooding on Thursday for an important doubleheader.