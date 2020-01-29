Stotts signs with North Idaho College

The reigning 4A state champion is taking her talents up the panhandle to play collegiate golf.

Brinlee Stotts of Twin Falls High School signed with North Idaho College Tuesday afternoon.

Last year she helped the Lady Bruins defend their state championship, while also taking home her first individual title in a playoff with Moscow's Makenna Rauch.

The three-sport athlete also earned all-conference honors in soccer in 2018 and she plays for the Twin Falls girls basketball team.

And following this spring season, she will earn her 11th varsity letter.

Her coaches say she rises to the occasion, saving her best golf for the tournaments.

After all, Twin Falls has won two state championships and one runner-up finish in her time as a Bruin.

Stotts said, "it was a challenge, but honestly playing sports helped keep my grades up."

Stotts plans to take courses in the field of dental hygiene.