Strong signs with Treasure Valley

Another Magic Valley athlete is taking her talents to eastern Oregon to play collegiate soccer.

Aylah Strong of Twin Falls High School is going to be the newest member of the Treasure Valley women's soccer team.

She signed Thursday night in front of her family and friends.

Strong represented the Bruins as the Sportsperson of the Year when the Great Basin Conference honors came out last fall.

She helped Twin Falls stay undefeated throughout the regular season and district action, winning their fifth consecutive district title, not losing a match until the state tournament.

"I think what I miss about the girls, we weren't only teammates, but best friends. We would go and do everything together, we would make bracelets and go gets food together, I think that's what I will miss most about them is the bonding with them," Strong explained.

Strong chose to play for the Chukars due to the proximity to her hometown and felt the environment at Treasure Valley was positive.