Summer Classic Softball game to be held Monday

If you're looking to see Boise State football players test their skills at a different sport, watch them give softball a try.

On Monday the offense will play the defense in the Summer Classic Softball game.

The festivities begin with the big hitters competing in the home run derby that's scheduled to start at 5:30. The game begins at 6:30.

General admission is $5, while the kiddos 12 and under get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased through the Memorial Stadium box office (208-322-5000) or the Boise Hawks at BoiseHawks.com.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Team Harsin program, which generates scholarship opportunities for at-risk youth.

