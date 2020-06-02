Sun Valley Community School named 'School of Excellence'

The Sun Valley Community School was just awarded the title of "School of Excellence" for the 2019-20 school year.

The Cutthroats represent the 1A DII and have earned this award for the fifth time (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20).

This is based on academics, performance and citizenship.

~ The Academic Component is based on the varsity team's cumulative GPA as submitted on the State Academic Champions application for all IHSAA sponsored sports/activity programs.

~ The Performance Component is based on place of finish at IHSAA-sponsored state championships and activity program competitions.

~ The Citizenship Component is based on a school's self-evaluation of their citizenship/sportsmanship activities as submitted on an itemized form. Deductions are made by the IHSAA for player and/or coach unsportsmanlike ejections and also for unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments.

The top three schools in each classification will be recognized at the IHSAA annual meeting slated for August 5.

In addition to the primary awards, schools that score 90% on the Citizenship Component and have no player/coach ejections throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments will receive an "Award of Excellence" certificate.

The 2019-2020 Award of Excellence schools are Eagle, Timberline, Highland, Meridian, Bishop Kelly, Wood River, Ridgevue, Vallivue, Sugar-Salem, Filer, McCall-Donnelly, St. Maries, Ririe, Salmon, West Jefferson, and Genesee.