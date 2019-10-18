Sun Valley claims district title following rematch with Bliss

It's been three years since Bliss upset Sun Valley Community School in the district championship. Since then, the Cutthroats have outscored the Bears, 8-1 these games.

Ridley Lindstrom scored twice, while William Everitt added another as the Cutthroats shut out the Bears, 3-0.

The team played without Cash Dart and Max Moss, due to illness. With the win, the Cutthroats improve to 16-1-2 on the season.

The Cutthroats await the winner of Aberdeen/Teton, who play Saturday.

The Bears meanwhile will host Gooding on Saturday in a winner to state, loser out game, starting at 1 p.m.

The Senators eliminated Wendell, 7-2 on Thursday.