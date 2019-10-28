Sun Valley is back-to-back state champion

Willy DeWolfe started his first ever varsity game and produced a hat trick in Sun Valley's thumping of Weiser for the 3A state soccer championship.

The junior forward is the first Cutthroat to score three goals in a final.

Fletcher Stumph also scored, while Meeks Sanchez-duPont and Ridley Lindstrom had PK's.

The Cutthroats finish the season 19-1-2.

Video courtesy of: NFHS Network

The Sun Valley girls soccer team placed fourth at state after the 2-0 win over Grangeville. The ladies also finish the year 19-1-2.