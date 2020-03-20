Suspended high school sports season takes a hit on local umpires

High school baseball and softball umpires are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since sports of any level have taken a seat on the bench, umpires can't fulfill the duties of a job they love.

We spoke with district four commissioner Gary Krumm, who supervises a crew of 53 local umpires right now.

Most of his umpires treat the games as supplemental income, but some are full-time officials over the course of multiple sports seasons.

Some have even asked them if the stimulus package will provide them with any sort of relief, he responded that he didn't know.

Out of Krumm's 30 years in officiating, he's never experienced a shutdown like this one.

"There's been some times, like pro sports have taken at tumble, the strikes and everything, but never has it affected high school athletics and high school officials," Krumm explained.

Krumm anticipates the postponement of Idaho's high school athletics to extend past April 5 and has been in constant communication with his umpires, telling them to plan for their schedules to possibly change.