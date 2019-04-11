TFCA volleyball player signs with school on the East Coast

A Twin Falls Christian Academy athlete is signing with a volleyball program on the East Coast.

Victoria Glaze is taking her talents to Bob Jones University, an NCCAA Division II school located in South Carolina. For those not familiar with the NCCAA, it's the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Bob Jones is coming off its first ever national championship last fall, finishing the year at 36-5.

Glaze hopes to major in civil engineering and is happy to continue attending a school where faith is the top priority.

Plus, she'll be close to family.

She said, "so I do love South Carolina and my sister only lives four hours away from there. So I'll be closer to her now." Glaze added, "but I'm excited to live on the opposite side of the country and see what it does for my life."

Glaze plays for Club Canyon's national team. She's the first Warrior to sign an NLI with a collegiate program since Eric Miller in 2015.