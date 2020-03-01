Tapia signs with North Idaho Soccer

A Canyon Ridge soccer player is taking his talents to North Idaho College.

Armando Tapia signed with the Cardinals Tuesday afternoon.

Tapia helped the Riverhawks reach the 4A state tournament the last two years.

He also earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors this past season. Tapia made the all-conference first team in 2018 as well.

Tapia plays for CJ Academy, which is how he got noticed by NIC.

He had offers from three other schools as well, but North Idaho proved to be the best fit.

"In the end, North Idaho College was the best fit for me, just being at a small college, that transition from high school to college that was probably the best fit for me," Tapia explained.

Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth added, "he's been the driving force for the last four years, with his work ethic, with his commitment and technical ability, but what we want for our program to succeed."

North Idaho College looks to improve upon a 5-8-4 record.