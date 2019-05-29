The Blue will be on display next week

The Blue Field at Boise State is even bluer than before, if you can believe it and the public is invited to check it out next week.

BSU will unveil the latest edition on June 5.

This marks the fifth time the field has been replaced since the 1986 season, with the last one coming in 2010.

Head coach Bryan Harsin, student-athletes, the spirit squad, buster Bronco and the Broncos' live mascot, Blue, will be on hand.

Fans will have an opportunity to walk onto the field, take pictures and meet the team.

Officials set the deadline of May 30 to complete the project and they fulfilled the goal.

Director of Athletics Curt Apsey says it's a clean look and details the changes.

"We've got blue on the outside of the field that covers the track that you can see," Apsey explained. "Our font in our numbers and wording on our field, just unbelievable how good this came out."

If you are a member of the Bronco Athletic Association or a season ticket holder, you can take the field at 5 p.m. The general public will have access at 6 p.m.

The event and parking will be free, please access the stadium through the Noble Hall of Fame.