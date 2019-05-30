Thomas announces plan to play basketball at Arizona State

A former CSI basketball player took to Twitter on Wednesday, announcing the next chapter of his college career.

Khalid Thomas is headed for Tempe after visiting both the ASU campus as well as the University of Oregon this past weekend.

ASU reminded him of CSI, pushing the ball up and down the court with a fast tempo.

Thomas originally signed with Texas Tech last fall, but told me that due to over-recruiting and the Red Raiders bringing on board graduate transfers, he explained that would limit his playing time. He's not going somewhere where he isn't going to play.

Once he re-opened his recruitment, his phone blew up with interest. He already knows future Sun Devil Andre Allen from Arizona Western, due to the JUCO connection.

We spoke to Thomas via FaceTime from his home in Portland, Oregon.

Thomas said, "they see me coming in and making a huge impact, not just this year, but if I'm still there this year, next year too." "My main goal is to get to the NBA and I feel like with their style of play, it will set it up perfectly for me."

On his four former teammates following former CSI head coach Jared Phay to Idaho State, he states they all have game and the Bengals could be a threat this fall.

"He knows how to coach them, he knows what position to put them in, obviously he's not the head coach, but his opinion matters," Thomas added. "I trust Phay will put them in the right position to be successful at that level."