Thornton powers Lighthouse past Castleford

In a match that Lighthouse Christian volleyball coach Tobie Helman called, a tough-fought match, the Lions defeated Castleford 3-1 (25-16 22-25 28-26 25-20) to advance to the 1A DII state tournament.

Helman said the Wolves featured the toughest defense they've fought all year.

Plus, the Lions overcame some obstacles.

"We had our middle go down with an ankle injury during the second set but I was so proud of how my team rallied and came back to win the third and fourth sets. They truly put the team above themselves and that was what made the difference."

Kynlee Thornton had 19 kills and 12 digs, while Maycee Holloway provided 29 assists and 15 digs. Lauren Gomez led the defense with 19 digs, Ellie Boland added 16 and Jordan Morton provided 11.

OTHER SCORES:

Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0

Carey 3, Camas 2: (23-25,25-18,25-17,17-25, 15-10) The Panthers will play the Red Devils on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game. The Wolves will face the winner following the match for the second and final seed to state.

The 1A state tournament will be held at Lewiston High School starting November 1.