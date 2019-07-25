Three Broncos recognized for preseason award watch lists

Excitement continues to build for Boise State's season opener against Florida State.

And another slew of Broncos are preseason award candidates.

Head coach Bryan Harsin represents one of 23 on the Dodd Trophy Watch list. In five years, his teams have tallied 52 wins, compared to 15 losses.

Harsin is one of just three coaches outside of the Autonomous Five/Notre Dame group named to the Dodd Trophy watch list, along with UCF's Josh Heupel and Army's Jeff Monken.

Avery Williams finds himself on the Paul Hornung Award Watch list for the second year, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Named to the All-Mountain West Team following each of the past two seasons, was named honorable mention last year for both his defensive and special-teams performances. On defense, he paced the Bronco secondary in pass breakups (nine) while ranking second in interceptions (two) and tackles (49).

And Twin Falls High School graduate Kole Bailey is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch list. The latter recognizes community service efforts.

Bailey, entering his redshirt junior season as a reserve offensive lineman, was previously nominated for the AFCA AllState Good Hands Team earlier this month.