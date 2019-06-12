Three CSI athletes earn All-American honors

Earlier this week we told you about a trio of athletes who earned All-American honors for CSI Softball field by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

They did it again, this time the NJCAA honored them. Kalena Sheperd made the second team, while both Tristin Evans and Hannah Peterson appeared on the third team.

Evans actually earned first-team honors last year as a freshman as well. This season she belted 17 home runs to go along with 70 RBI's.

Sheperd hit .469, with 15 home runs and 50 RBI and Peterson hit .421 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI.