Three CSI student-athletes boast conference accolades after performances

A CSI standout is the Scenic West Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week, after leading the Golden Eagles to crucial wins.

Petra Farkas averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, as CSI beat both Colorado Northwestern and No. 23 Salt Lake.

She knocked down 62% of her shots from the 3-point line.

Farkas ranks second in the conference in scoring, fifth in rebounding, first in assists and seventh in steals.

CSI hosts Snow College on Saturday for Homecoming.

Both the CSI baseball and softball teams feature the conference pitcher of the week after dominant performances in Las Vegas.

Jayson Hubbard pitched six scoreless innings against Cochise, with nine strikeouts.

For softball Mailee Jensen picked up wins against #9 Arizona Western, Central Arizona and #16 Yavapai College pitching in 17 innings.