Three local teams win consolation titles

After a devastating one point loss to Sandpoint on the first day of the 4A state tournament, Burley came back with vengeance.

They held Middleton to a state record 18 points on Friday. Then on Saturday, took down Blackfoot, 56-43, to win the consolation trophy.

Kelsie Pope paced the team with a game-high 22 points, Amari Whiting added 14.

Raft River 49, Rimrock 46: A balanced attack led the Trojans to victory. Karlee Christensen and Kamri Ottley both scored 12, while Macie Larsen added 11 and Raft River is the consolation champion.

Lighthouse 52, Mackay 46: Three players reached double figures as the Lions won their remaining two games to win the consolation title. Lauren Gomez scored 17 points, Kynlee Thornton added 15 and Taylor Smith produced 14 with nine rebounds.

