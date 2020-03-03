Three local wrestlers win 2A state titles

Two Declo Hornets and one Wendell Trojan are state champion wrestlers after their performances last weekend in Nampa.

Both Derek Matthews and Dawson Osterhout defended their titles for the Hornets.

Matthews, who's just a sophomore moved up two weight classes this year, to the 160 pound division.

Meaning, that wouldn't leave an opportunity for Wendell's Teegan Dunn to avenge last year's loss to Matthews.

Dunn who competed in the 152 pound weight class, won his first three matches by falls and the championship with 6-0 decision over Tyson Thacker of Ririe.

While Matthews easily beat Hayden Maupin, via technical fall, his fourth of the tournament.

And for Osterhout, he came to win, claiming the title for the 220 pound division again for the Hornets.

Matthews said, "if I can't stay in control, I want to keep going, keep pushing, keep controlling my match, so they can't do what they want, I have to impose my will on them."

"I just came out there thinking I was going to kill him, because over time he was like the kids I pinned. So I came out a little cocky, but I won, so it's definitely what I wanted," Dunn added.

Osterhout added, "that last match wasn't what I wanted it to be." "I beat him a lot worse earlier in the season, but I was getting a little sick, so it felt good to go out there and perform."