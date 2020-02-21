Three southern Idaho teams still alive for state titles; girls basketball roundup

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Carey, Declo and Filer have all advanced to their respective state semi-final games. Burley, Kimberly, Lighthouse Christian and Raft River need to win on Friday to stay alive for a trophy.
Class 4A
Location: Timberline High School, Boise
Thursday's Results
Game 1: Caldwell 49, Preston 45
Game 2: Century 36, Blackfoot 34
Game 3: Sandpoint 40, Burley 39: Amari Whiting paced the Bobcats with 13 points in the loss. Burley missed 13 free throws in the game.
Game 4: Bonneville 53, Middleton 43
Friday's Games
Game 5: Preston (19-8) vs. Blackfoot (18-9), 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Burley (15-10) vs. Middleton (17-7), 3 p.m.
Game 7: Caldwell (22-3) vs. Century (20-3), 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Sandpoint (17-7) vs. Bonneville (25-0), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
Class 3A
Location: Middleton High School
Thursday's Results
Game 1: Snake River 56, Fruitland 44
Game 2: Filer 55, Teton 52: Balanced scoring helped the Wildcats in the victory, both Ella Fischer and Jazmyn Smothers scored 14 points, while Alexis Monson added 13.
Game 3: Timberlake 45, Sugar-Salem 40
Game 4: Parma 51, Kimberly 38: Annie and Meg Walker combined for 21 points in the loss. The Bulldogs were down 21-20 at halftime, but a 20 point fourth quarter for the Panthers doomed the Bulldogs.
Friday's Games
Game 5: Fruitland (15-10) vs. Teton (18-9), 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Sugar-Salem (21-2) vs. Kimberly (11-12), 3 p.m.
Game 7: Snake River (14-10) vs. Filer (18-6), 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Timberlake (18-4) vs. Parma (20-2), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:50 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
Class 2A
at Kuna High School
Thursday's Results
Game 1: Soda Springs 49, New Plymouth 30
Game 2: Melba 56, Grangeville 43
Game 3: Cole Valley Christian 47, Bear Lake 40
Game 4: Declo 40, Ririe 36: A team that snuck into the state tournament via a play-in game is still in contention for the title. Kate Mallory posted a game-high 14 points.
Friday's Games
Game 5: New Plymouth (18-7) vs. Grangeville (18-5), 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Bear Lake (17-9) vs. Ririe (15-9), 3 p.m.
Game 7: Soda Springs (23-2) vs. Melba (20-3), 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Cole Valley Christian (20-4) vs. Declo (19-6), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:40 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
Class 1A-Division I
at Columbia High School, Nampa
Thursday's Results
Game 1: Prairie 45, Raft River 35: Kaybree Christensen was the Trojans' leading scorer with eight points. The Trojans led by two at halftime, but were outscored 30-18 in the second half.
Game 2: Grace 46, Liberty Charter 34
Game 3: Lapwai 63, Riverstone International School 23
Game 4: Genesee 58, Rimrock 45
Friday's Games
Game 5: Raft River (13-10) vs. Liberty Charter (16-9), 1:15 p.m.
Game 6: Riverstone International School (14-8) vs. Rimrock (23-2), 3 p.m.
Game 7: Prairie (18-4) vs. Grace (19-3), 6:15 p.m.
Game 8: Lapwai (23-1) vs. Genesee (18-9), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center
Class 1A-Division II
at Nampa High School
Thursday's Results
Game 1: Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38: The Lions couldn't stop the combo of Lotus Harper and Emily Diaz who collectively scored 33 points of the Savages' total points. Aleia Blakeslee came off the LC bench and led the team with 10 points.
Game 2: Rockland 59, Kendrick 47
Game 3: Tri-Valley 46, Lakeside 22
Game 4: Carey 42, Mackay 39: Kylie Wood scored a game-high 22 points as the Panthers pulled away from the Miners in the fourth quarter.
Friday's Games
Game 7: Salmon River (17-4) vs. Rockland (21-3), 1:15 p.m.
Game 8: Tri-Valley (20-2) vs. Carey (19-2), 3 p.m.
Game 5: Lighthouse Christian (19-4) vs. Kendrick (19-4), 6:15 p.m.
Game 6: Lakeside (15-5) vs. Mackay (15-5), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center