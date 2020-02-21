Three southern Idaho teams still alive for state titles; girls basketball roundup

Carey, Declo and Filer have all advanced to their respective state semi-final games. Burley, Kimberly, Lighthouse Christian and Raft River need to win on Friday to stay alive for a trophy.

Class 4A

Location: Timberline High School, Boise

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Caldwell 49, Preston 45

Game 2: Century 36, Blackfoot 34

Game 3: Sandpoint 40, Burley 39: Amari Whiting paced the Bobcats with 13 points in the loss. Burley missed 13 free throws in the game.

Game 4: Bonneville 53, Middleton 43

Friday's Games

Game 5: Preston (19-8) vs. Blackfoot (18-9), 1:15 p.m.

Game 6: Burley (15-10) vs. Middleton (17-7), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Caldwell (22-3) vs. Century (20-3), 6:15 p.m.

Game 8: Sandpoint (17-7) vs. Bonneville (25-0), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

Class 3A

Location: Middleton High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Snake River 56, Fruitland 44

Game 2: Filer 55, Teton 52: Balanced scoring helped the Wildcats in the victory, both Ella Fischer and Jazmyn Smothers scored 14 points, while Alexis Monson added 13.

Game 3: Timberlake 45, Sugar-Salem 40

Game 4: Parma 51, Kimberly 38: Annie and Meg Walker combined for 21 points in the loss. The Bulldogs were down 21-20 at halftime, but a 20 point fourth quarter for the Panthers doomed the Bulldogs.

Friday's Games

Game 5: Fruitland (15-10) vs. Teton (18-9), 1:15 p.m.

Game 6: Sugar-Salem (21-2) vs. Kimberly (11-12), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Snake River (14-10) vs. Filer (18-6), 6:15 p.m.

Game 8: Timberlake (18-4) vs. Parma (20-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:50 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

Class 2A

at Kuna High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Soda Springs 49, New Plymouth 30

Game 2: Melba 56, Grangeville 43

Game 3: Cole Valley Christian 47, Bear Lake 40

Game 4: Declo 40, Ririe 36: A team that snuck into the state tournament via a play-in game is still in contention for the title. Kate Mallory posted a game-high 14 points.

Friday's Games

Game 5: New Plymouth (18-7) vs. Grangeville (18-5), 1:15 p.m.

Game 6: Bear Lake (17-9) vs. Ririe (15-9), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Soda Springs (23-2) vs. Melba (20-3), 6:15 p.m.

Game 8: Cole Valley Christian (20-4) vs. Declo (19-6), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:40 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

Class 1A-Division I

at Columbia High School, Nampa

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Prairie 45, Raft River 35: Kaybree Christensen was the Trojans' leading scorer with eight points. The Trojans led by two at halftime, but were outscored 30-18 in the second half.

Game 2: Grace 46, Liberty Charter 34

Game 3: Lapwai 63, Riverstone International School 23

Game 4: Genesee 58, Rimrock 45

Friday's Games

Game 5: Raft River (13-10) vs. Liberty Charter (16-9), 1:15 p.m.

Game 6: Riverstone International School (14-8) vs. Rimrock (23-2), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Prairie (18-4) vs. Grace (19-3), 6:15 p.m.

Game 8: Lapwai (23-1) vs. Genesee (18-9), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center

Class 1A-Division II

at Nampa High School

Thursday's Results

Game 1: Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38: The Lions couldn't stop the combo of Lotus Harper and Emily Diaz who collectively scored 33 points of the Savages' total points. Aleia Blakeslee came off the LC bench and led the team with 10 points.

Game 2: Rockland 59, Kendrick 47

Game 3: Tri-Valley 46, Lakeside 22

Game 4: Carey 42, Mackay 39: Kylie Wood scored a game-high 22 points as the Panthers pulled away from the Miners in the fourth quarter.

Friday's Games

Game 7: Salmon River (17-4) vs. Rockland (21-3), 1:15 p.m.

Game 8: Tri-Valley (20-2) vs. Carey (19-2), 3 p.m.

Game 5: Lighthouse Christian (19-4) vs. Kendrick (19-4), 6:15 p.m.

Game 6: Lakeside (15-5) vs. Mackay (15-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center