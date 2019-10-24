Tickets available for Big Sky Conference Tournament

It's hard to believe, but the college basketball season is just around the corner and fans can already purchase tickets for this coming Big Sky Conference Tournament.

The tournament returns to Boise March 9-14. The women play March 9-13. The men run from March 11-14.

Fans wishing to purchase single-session and all-session tickets can do so by visiting the CenturyLink Arena box office, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT Monday-Friday in person, by phone 208-331-TIXS (8497) or by clicking here to purchase online.

For fans looking to purchase suites or group tickets, contact Ben Cottier at 208-472-2115 or by email at BCottier@idahosteelheads.com. More information regarding the Big Sky Basketball Championships including brackets, tickets, and hotels can be found at www.BigSkyInBoise.com.

