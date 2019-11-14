Tolman signs with BYU Volleyball

Makayla Tolman inked with Brigham Young University. The Cougars rank tenth in the nation.

She actually committed to the program two years ago when she was a sophomore and can't wait to reunite with former club Idaho Crush teammates, Morgan and Whitney Bower.

Tolman just earned back to back Great Basin Conference Player of the Year honors.

Her explosiveness stood out among other hitters, including a 33 kill performance against Bishop Kelly in the state play-in game a few weeks ago.

Tolman produced 351 kills this season in 63 sets played. She also had 221 digs and 117 assists.

Burley head volleyball coach Stephanie Shirley said, "she's gotten to play a lot year round and just gotten better every year and just kind of made her role more encompassing, at first she only played front row and this year we used her in the back row as well."

"Just the community here is really great, they're all so supportive and they really care a lot," added Tolman.

Tolman is graduating from high school in December to enroll early.