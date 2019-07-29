Track is a family affair for the Bair's

Some of the best track stars from around the country competed against one another at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships.

Seven members of the T&T Track Club competed at the event in Sacramento.

Peyton Bair is the national champion in the men's 17 to 18 year old division for the decathlon. He finished first in the 100 meter dash, long jump, high jump, 400 meter dash, only one to score under 50 seconds, and 110 meter high hurdles.

Peyton scored a total of 6,913 points, 600 more than second place Ryan Thoma.

At state, Peyton won the long jump (3A state record), 110 meter hurdles (3A state record), 300 meter hurdles (3A state record) and 4 by 400 relay (3A state record).

Jaxon Bair is the national champion in the boys 15-16 year old division for the decathlon. He took first place in three of the events. Jaxon scored a total of 6,103 points defeating the second place contestant by 70.

He won the long jump, shot put and pole vault.

At state, Jaxon won the pole vault, four by 100 and four by 400 (state record).

Gatlin Bair took fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the boys 13 to 14 year old division for the pentathlon.

Gatlin won the long jump during the pentathlon portion of his event.