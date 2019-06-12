Tracy signs with Idaho State Volleyball

Idaho State University announced Tuesday that Burley standout Kennedee Tracy has signed with the volleyball program.

The 5'9" outside hitter was a four-year starter for the Bobcats. She earned first-team all-conference, second-team all-state and made the all-tournament team on three occasions. Her freshman year she was on the all-conference second-team.

Tracy also excelled in the classroom, boasting a 3.68 GPA. She will play for new Bengals head coach Sammi Stuart.

She also had an offer from Snow College and a walk-on spot at Utah State.

