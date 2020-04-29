Tvrdy signs with Eastern Oregon University

A Valley High School athlete has signed to play football and compete in track and field at Eastern Oregon University.

Collin Tvrdy will play defensive lineman for the Mountaineers after earning first-team all-conference honors in 2017 and 2018 for the Vikings.

He also signed to throw at EOU, for both discus and shotput.

After all, in 2018, Tvrdy took home the 1A state title in the discus.

For this local athlete, playing eight man football taught him that football is about jobs; you do them well and you all succeed.

Just look at that 2018 state championship team!

He's ready for the challenges ahead; after all, he recalls a difficult moment, when he had to play linebacker on short notice.

"It was really difficult, I only three days to practice and it was against Raft River, I did decently okay," Tvrdy added.

Tvrdy also considered Montana State University-Northern, but the school didn't offer the program that he wants, which is physical therapy.