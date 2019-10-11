Twin Falls Girls Soccer shuts out Mountain Home

Twin Falls moved to on the season after the 10-0 win over Mountain Home.

Scoring in the first half, Kaylin Bailey assisted by Jaycee Bell | Elisabeth Plouy | Jaycee Bell assisted by Emily Bruns | Madelyn McQueen assisted by Jaycee Bell | Jaycee Bell. Producing goals in the second half included: Jaycee Bell | Brinlee Stotts | Emily Bruns | Aylah Strong | Madelyn McQueen assisted by Kaylin Bailey

Sidnee Naerebout earned the shutout.

OTHER SCORES:

Pocatello 1, Canyon Ridge 0

Preston 2, Jerome 0

Wood River 4, Century 2

BOYS SCORES:

Wood River 4, Mountain Home 1

Jerome 2, Twin Falls 0

Canyon Ridge 3, Preston 2

Century 10, Minico 0