Twin Falls Girls Soccer stays undefeated after shutout win

Twin Falls defeated Wood River 7-0 behind a hat trick by Madelyn McQueen.

First half scores: Madelyn McQueen assisted by Jaycee Bell

Second half goals: McQueen assisted by Brinlee Stotts, McQueen assisted by Madison Bailey, Own goal, Elisabeth Plouy assisted by Sidnee Naerebout, Sidnee Naerebout assisted by Jaycee Bell, Madison Bailey assisted by Elisabeth Plouy

Keepers Naerebout and Reagan Rex earned the shutout.

Twin Falls moved to 14-0-1 on the season, including 12-0 in Great Basin Ten play. Wood River fell to 6-5-3 overall and 6-4-2 in conference.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 4, Minico 1

Preston 4, Jerome 1

BOYS SOCCER:

Burley 5, Minico 1

Preston 3, Jerome 2