Twin Falls High School hires former baseball coach

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Tim Stadelmeir as the head baseball coach for Twin Falls High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

The HR department recommended Stadelmeir for the position and the recommendation went before the school board meeting on Monday, November 11.

He resigned from the position following a DUI arrest in 2019. Nolan Amundson took over interim head coaching duties and led the Bruins to a district championship, also earning Coach of the Year honors.

According to school district spokeswoman Eva Craner, "it has been the practice of the TFSD that former employees are only eligible for rehire after they are fully adjudicated, have completed all probationary requirements, and are not facing court action."

Stadelmeir is no stranger to success at TFHS, having earned eight conference coach of the year selections in 10 seasons. His teams have won multiple state championships, most recently coming in 2017.