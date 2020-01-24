Twin Falls athlete signs with Utah State

A state champion decided the Mountain West Conference will be the best fit for her, as she continues her track career.

Sidnee Naerebout of Twin Falls High School will head to Utah State University in the fall.

Over the summer, Naerebout placed in the top 10 in both the long jump and triple jump at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.

She won the Idaho 4A state championship in the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, five inches, a new classification record, while also defending her title.

At districts, she broke a 36 year-old school record for her jump of 39 feet, 5.25 inches.

Naerebout explained, "I think I'm most excited, obviously to graduate cause that's exciting, going to college is going to be really fun, i'm excited to be coached by collegiate level coaches, and i'm just excited to improve my life in probably every way."

She will begin in August 2020.