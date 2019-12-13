Twin Falls' autistic manager is heart and soul of Bruins Basketball

Bullying sometimes extends outside the classroom walls and into the sports arena, but a local basketball program supports the concept of inclusion with the hopes of it being contagious.

Meet Twin Falls girls basketball manager, Regan Chambers.

"I usually sit with the girls now because I'm part of the team," she claimed.

She has dedicated her high school career towards the responsibilities of this program because...

Head coach Nancy Jones exclaimed, "she can't wait for basketball season!"

A commitment she takes seriously, according to Jones.

"During the home games and far away games, I record with her camera to get really good footage," Chambers explained.

Chambers was bullied as a young girl, but it hasn't been an issue in high school.

"I am still autistic and it's still a lot to talk about sometimes, but I talk a lot."

Jones said, "she's loved by all these girls top to bottom, in this program and it's because she's real. They're fierce protectors of Regan and I think she is of them too."

On Chambers' 18th birthday, the athletes brought her gifts every hour of the school day.

"She loves openly and freely without any expectations, then they love her in return," Jones added.

Now that graduation is approaching, one of Chambers' favorite memories is coming to an end.

"I'm going to miss it so much!"

Especially team dinners on the road at her favorite restaurant.

"Chick Fil-a...and the original chicken sandwich."