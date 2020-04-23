Twin Falls basketball player signs with Bellevue College

A Twin Falls senior is headed up to Washington State to continue her basketball career.

McKayla Rodriguez signed with Bellevue College over the weekend.

The Bulldogs compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Rodriguez earned Great Basin Ten all-conference honorable mention honors this season, after helping the Bruins finish with a 15-7 record.

She's been wanting to play college basketball since her freshman year.

"I am leaving behind so many good players, great friends and great coaches, Nancy Jones, Kevin Jones and Brett Fonnesbeck, they have pushed me to be the best I can be," Rodriguez explained.

Rodriguez plans to enter the field of dental hygiene.

