Twin Falls boxer continues quest to make Team USA

It's been three months since a Twin Falls boxer competed at the Olympic Trials.

Kendra Reeves competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but ultimately fell out of the running.

Motivated to compete again, Reeves planned to box in the 2020 Western Qualifier which would have been underway in Reno for USA Boxing, but COVID-19 postponed the event.

Now she's training at her gym, Family Boxing, holding virtual workouts for their members and ready for what the future has in store.

"I feel like I learned a lot, it was an amazing experience being there, I feel we worked through a lot of things and have been working to improve," Reeves explained.

She's also looking at the Golden Gloves tournament an another option.

It's unclear though if the Summer Games in Paris will be moved back from 2024 until 2025 due to Tuesday's big news.