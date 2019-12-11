Twin Falls boxer suffers loss, but looks to rebound Thursday

Twin Falls' own Kendra Reeves lost by 4-1 decision to Morelle McCane out of Cleveland, Ohio in the 165 lb. division at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing.

Reeves’ team tells us it was a good fight and she landed the harder shots. But McCane controlled the pace by running around the ring.

Reeves drops down to the Challenger's Bracket where she'll face Pasene Asuega again. Reeves beat the North Carolina boxer on Monday, 5-0.

As long as Reeves continues to win, her hopes of making Team USA stay alive.

Competition begins at 6 p.m. CST at the Lake Charles Civic Center.