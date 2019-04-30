Twin Falls claims No. 1 seed into Great Basin District action

Twin Falls won the regular season title, despite the Great Basin nearly doubling in size.

Both the Bruins and the Spartans of Minico finished conference play with an 17-1 mark. But Twin Falls won the coin toss to claim the one seed, and Minico will take the two seed.

The Bruins won the consolation championship last year, while the Spartans finished as the state runner-up. These teams hope to claim two of the three seeds coming out of Districts IV and V.

For Twin Falls, the reputation of doing the little things has delivered a winning legacy.

Lucas Young, a pitcher said, "I am the only senior, but really we're just as strong as we've ever been and yeah, it's really nice when I go up to pitch because I got this team behind my back and I know that if I throw strikes, they'll make plays for me no matter what team we're playing."

Junior Magnum Hofstetter said, "our mentality hasn't changed all year, grinding, grinding it out everyday, looking to bring home the 'chip at the end of the year."

The district playoffs begin Friday with Canyon Ridge, Minico, Pocatello and Twin Falls all hosting games.

#9 Mountain Home faces #8 Wood River at Twin Falls High School in a play-in game at 2:30 p.m. The winner faces the Bruins at 5 p.m.

#7 Jerome takes on #10 Preston in a play-in game at Minico High School at 2:30 p.m. The Spartans will play the winner at 5 p.m.

#4 Canyon Ridge hosts #5 Century at 5 p.m.

#6 Burley goes to # 3 Pocatello for a game also at 5 p.m.