Twin Falls defends state championship; produces another medalist

The Twin Falls Golf Club played host to the 4A state golf championships the past two days and you couldn't ask for a more exciting finish Tuesday afternoon.

Twin Falls held a 20 stroke lead over Sandpoint entering the day. The Bruins led by Brinlee Stotts who shot a day one best 76, looked really good on day two.

Stotts though had competition, Moscow's Makena Rauch, who was just one shot behind her on Monday. A Marshall University signee, has finished as the state runner-up the past two seasons.

First losing to Canyon Ridge grad Bailey Henley. Then last year, fell to Tayllore Ward of Twin Falls.

Sure enough these two were neck and neck again on Monday. Rauch and Stotts finished in a play-off, tied for a two-day total of 153. Lowest score on the 18th hole wins. When Rauch misses this put, it opened the door for Stotts and guest what? Stotts got the job done.

She explained, "I played IGA Junior Golf with her, so I knew she was a pretty good competitor. I just came out and played my game. In the end, we had a playoff and I was up to it. I just ended up staying steady and focused and I made it, so yeah."

And her Bruins also won their second straight state championship, third in four years.

